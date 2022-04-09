Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 6 Stunning Engagement Rings

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

Check out all the rocks that she got...

Late on April 8, Jennifer Lopez, 52, announced through her On the JLo newsletter that she is engaged to Ben Affleck, with whom she rekindled a romance a year ago.

This marks the sixth engagement for J.Lo, who previously got engaged to the now-49-year-old actor in 2002. The two broke up in 2004 and started separate families—she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three kids—Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In 2002, Affleck proposed to Lopez with a pink diamond ring. This time, the actor gave J.Lo a green diamond sparker. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her new sparkler, saying, "You're perfect."

In 2019, she said at the CFDA Fashion Awards that since she wore her iconic green Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys, "green has always been my lucky color."