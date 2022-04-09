Here’s How Much Jaime King Must Pay Ex Kyle Newman in Child and Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Watch : Jaime King Says Taylor Swift Is an "Amazing" Godmother

The process of Jaime King and estranged husband Kyle Newman's divorce continues.

The Black Summer actress is was ordered to pay Newman $429 per month in child support in addition to 16% of any of King's income above $175,344 per year in quarterly installments, according to court documents obtained by E! News. As for spousal support, King must pay Newman $1000 per month plus 10% of her earnings over $175,344 per year in quarterly installments.

King first filed for divorce from Newman in May 2020 and filed a temporary restraining order against him at the time. The two share two sons together, James Knight, 8, and Leo Thomas, 6. According to the documents, they will each have shared custody of one child at a time.

In addition to spousal and child support, the document also states that King is also required to pay for the children's health insurance. Both King and Newman are required to pay half of any medical expenses, extracurricular activities and private school tuition. The new responsibilities are effective immediately, according to the document.