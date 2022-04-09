Here’s How Much Jaime King Must Pay Ex Kyle Newman in Child and Spousal Support Amid Divorce

The process of Jaime King and estranged husband Kyle Newman's divorce continues.
The Black Summer actress is was ordered to pay Newman $429 per month in child support in addition to 16% of any of King's income above $175,344 per year in quarterly installments, according to court documents obtained by E! News. As for spousal support, King must pay Newman $1000 per month plus 10% of her earnings over $175,344 per year in quarterly installments.
King first filed for divorce from Newman in May 2020 and filed a temporary restraining order against him at the time. The two share two sons together, James Knight, 8, and Leo Thomas, 6. According to the documents, they will each have shared custody of one child at a time.
In addition to spousal and child support, the document also states that King is also required to pay for the children's health insurance. Both King and Newman are required to pay half of any medical expenses, extracurricular activities and private school tuition. The new responsibilities are effective immediately, according to the document.
Kyle's lawyer Garry Gekhet said in a statement to E! News, "Faced with a complex set of facts, the Court made a discerning and thorough ruling that allows the parties to concentrate on protecting the best interest of the minor children and maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship, both of which have been and continue to be Mr. Newman's overriding priority."
Newman initially filed for sole custody of the two kids, requesting that Jaime have supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week.
In response, Jaime's rep told People at the time, "Once again, Kyle's lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime's utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake."
The director also accused King of "chronic" drug and alcohol abuse in court documents filed in May 2020, claiming she "spent the last decade high." He alleged that she primarily took Adderall and Clonazepam, occasionally mixed with alcohol.
Per the documents, Newman said he offered an "ultimatum"—either Jaime was to seek treatment "or the kids and I need to leave for their own safety."
Jaime's rep denied Kyle's allegations at the time in a statement to E! News, which read, "This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system."
Jaime and Kyle dated for two years before getting married. They were together for 15 years total.