Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Nearly One Year After Reuniting

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids

It's time to get loud because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one step closer to marriage!

Almost two decades after the superstars called it quits, the "On the Floor" singer and the Argo director are once again engaged, she confirmed via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her gorgeous green ring, saying, "You're perfect."

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously set to tie the knot in the early aughts. However, after a highly-publicized romance, the pair called off their wedding and later ended their first engagement in January 2004. Following their split, the duo went on to have separate relationships, with Lopez welcoming twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck welcoming three kids—Violet, Seraphina and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Though they went their separate ways, Lopez and Affleck remained on friendly terms and publicly supported each other over the years. Then in May, after Lopez's breakup with Alex Rodriguez, the Grammy nominee and the Oscar winner started spending time together again, even enjoying a getaway to Montana.