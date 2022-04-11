Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Stars Have This $25 Tote That's Still On-Trend After 78 Years

We included this product worn by these celebrities because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There is so much hype over home organization products and getting rid of the stuff you don't need and the clothes you don't wear, but sometimes I feel like I need to save everything because it all comes back in style eventually. All of the Y2K fashions I used to wear are so on-trend again, retro sneakers are everywhere, and it just seems like every trend that's old is new once again. Case in point, the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag is all over TikTok lately, but it's definitely nothing new for the fashionistas in the know.

This bag has always been popular. Reese Witherspoon has been spotted carrying it multiple times throughout her years in the spotlight. Eternal trendsetter Gwyneth Paltrow has been photographed with the L.L. Bean tote too. The iconic Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy carried this tote back in the 90s. We've also seen Sarah Jessica Parker and Chloe Sevigny with the classic bag.

TikTokers have praised it as a summer obsession for how "cute" it is, the "New England vibes," and the option to personalize it. There are multiple color options and you can personalize it with your initials, a monogram, or a favorite phrase.

The L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag is one of those rare fashion finds that's so now, yet so classic. You will use this bag forever. Oh, and I need to emphasize how it's super affordable with a $25 price point for the smallest size.