Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Stars Have This $25 Tote That's Still On-Trend After 78 Years

There is so much hype over home organization products and getting rid of the stuff you don't need and the clothes you don't wear, but sometimes I feel like I need to save everything because it all comes back in style eventually. All of the Y2K fashions I used to wear are so on-trend again, retro sneakers are everywhere, and it just seems like every trend that's old is new once again. Case in point, the L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag is all over TikTok lately, but it's definitely nothing new for the fashionistas in the know.
This bag has always been popular. Reese Witherspoon has been spotted carrying it multiple times throughout her years in the spotlight. Eternal trendsetter Gwyneth Paltrow has been photographed with the L.L. Bean tote too. The iconic Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy carried this tote back in the 90s. We've also seen Sarah Jessica Parker and Chloe Sevigny with the classic bag.
TikTokers have praised it as a summer obsession for how "cute" it is, the "New England vibes," and the option to personalize it. There are multiple color options and you can personalize it with your initials, a monogram, or a favorite phrase.
The L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag is one of those rare fashion finds that's so now, yet so classic. You will use this bag forever. Oh, and I need to emphasize how it's super affordable with a $25 price point for the smallest size.
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag
Who doesn't love options? This bag is $25 for a small and $40 for an extra large. I want to carry the biggest tote possible some days, and other days I just want the essentials. At this price point, I have multiple options. This bag comes in four sizes and two different strap lengths. The regular strap lengths are great to hold in your hand or carry on your shoulder. Or you can get the extra long straps to carry this as a shoulder bag. There are many color choices and the option to personalize your bag. This is a great gift.... for others or yourself, your call.
The brand claims that the tote was "tested to hold up to 500 pounds," insisting, "it'll carry more than you can carry."
Here is a great look at the bag's different sizes.
This is an iconic bag with 2,400+ 5-star reviews from happy shoppers and so much praise on TikTok.
A loyal fan of the bag said, "The absolute best tote!I've owned well over 15 L.L. Bean Boat and Totes in various sizes. These rugged and heavy-duty totes are by far the most durable and the best tote bags on the market. The sturdy reinforced handles are the key. We use all of our totes daily. Groceries, camping, trips to the beach, and for everything in between... I highly recommend Boat and Totes to everyone. Nothing compares."
Another L.L. Bean customer raved, "These totes are awesome. We have used one as a beach bag for years. And you can also wash them. I just gave two as gifts with monograms."
"Tough & lasts forever…….our 1st one as gift is being used still after years & years," someone said.
A different shopper shared, "Looks exactly how I wanted it to, and came through mail very quick!"
An L.L. Bean fan reviewed, "Have used the Boat and Tote for years -- sturdy, clean design -- almost indestructible. Recently ordered a now monogrammed one for my newest 'grand-pup' as an overnight bag for visit to grandmother's house! Big hit with the new parents."
Another person gushed, "The quality of these bags has been consistent over the years. I give these as baby gifts and all the parents love them and they are used for years."
A customer review said, "This is a very durable tote. I bought my first tote 30 years ago and it's still in great shape. This tote is for my dog. I have his name monogrammed - very classy!"
