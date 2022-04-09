Chris Brown Seemingly Confirms He Welcomed Baby No. 3 With Diamond Brown

It appears that Breezy's got some baby news. Chris Brown seemingly confirmed that he welcomed a daughter with Diamond Brown in a new Instagram Story post.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 09, 2022 12:45 AMTags
It looks like Chris Brown is now a dad x3.

The singer appeared to confirm that he welcomed his third child, a daughter named Lovely Symphani Brown, when he re-shared Diamond Brown's photo celebrating the baby girl's three-month birthday on April 7. Alongside a picture of the infant clad in a red Gucci onesie, Diamond wrote on Instagram, "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!"

Brown—who is also dad to daughter Royalty, 7, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko, 2, with Ammika Harris—then shared the same picture on Instagram Story, adding five red heart emojis in the caption.

According to Diamond's previous post announcing the baby's birth, little Lovely was born on Jan. 7 at 4:40 a.m. The newborn arrived weighing 6 pounds, 9 inches and measured at 20 inches long.

"My sweet babygirl, it's been a whole day you've been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life," Diamond wrote in a note to her daughter on Jan. 8. "I promise to love and protect you always."

Since then, Diamond has continued to document Lovely's milestones on social media. When her child turned one month old, she celebrated the occasion with a sweet tribute, calling the baby girl "my sun, my moon, and all of my stars."

E! News has reached out to Chris' rep for confirmation and hasn't heard back.

Chris seen a lot of changes since becoming a dad. Back in 2015, he told Ryan Seacrest that fatherhood has been a "humbling" experience.

"It's actually great," he shared during an appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "You know, it's very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda like mellowing me out."

The singer—who has faced a slew of legal troubles, including his 2009 assault on Rihanna, for which he was sentenced to five years of probation—added at the time that parenting has taught him to become a more patient man.

"With me, I always want stuff done right now—'Let's get it done, let's get it done,'" he noted, "but being able to be a father and seeing my daughter from those gradual stages, from crawling to walking to saying words now, learning different things every day is kinda just teaching me patience."

