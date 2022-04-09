Khloé Kardashian Calls Ex Tristan Thompson a "Liar" at The Kardashians Premiere

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Admits TRUE FEELINGS About Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian doesn't think her ex Tristan Thompson has been totally honest with her.

During a screening of Hulu's The Kardashians on April 7, Khloé reacted to a scene with the NBA star by shouting "liar" from the crowd, a source with knowledge tells E! News.

A separate eyewitness confirmed the Los Angeles audience heard someone say "liar" during a scene with Khloé and Tristan, who is the father of her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

"It came from further back in the room where the Kardashians were sitting," the eyewitness said. "Everyone turned their heads in that direction."

According to Page Six, Khloé called out in a joking manner while watching a scene in which Tristan spoke about regaining Khloé's trust.

"She jokingly said, ‘Liar,'" a source told Page Six. "People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits."

While Tristan was not in attendance at the April 7 premiere, which was held at the Goya Studios in L.A., Khloé did make the outing a mother-daughter affair with True. The duo sported matching gold satin dresses for the event.