Khloé Kardashian Calls Ex Tristan Thompson a "Liar" at The Kardashians Premiere

Khloé Kardashian doesn't think her ex Tristan Thompson has been totally honest with her.
During a screening of Hulu's The Kardashians on April 7, Khloé reacted to a scene with the NBA star by shouting "liar" from the crowd, a source with knowledge tells E! News.
A separate eyewitness confirmed the Los Angeles audience heard someone say "liar" during a scene with Khloé and Tristan, who is the father of her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
"It came from further back in the room where the Kardashians were sitting," the eyewitness said. "Everyone turned their heads in that direction."
According to Page Six, Khloé called out in a joking manner while watching a scene in which Tristan spoke about regaining Khloé's trust.
"She jokingly said, ‘Liar,'" a source told Page Six. "People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits."
While Tristan was not in attendance at the April 7 premiere, which was held at the Goya Studios in L.A., Khloé did make the outing a mother-daughter affair with True. The duo sported matching gold satin dresses for the event.
In an April 6 ABC News Special, Khloé reflected on her relationship with Tristan and her choice to prioritize their daughter after he was accused of cheating on her.
"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room," she said. "Yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos. Those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."
Khloé and Tristan broke up in 2019 when cheating allegations against Tristan surfaced. Following this split, the pair rekindled their romance in 2020 before calling it quits in June 2021.
In March 2021, a paternity test revealed that Tristan had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols. Following the results, Tristan issued a public apology to Khloé on Instagram.
"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Tristan wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
In an interview with Variety in March, Khloé said the tough chapter of Tristan's paternity test will be included in the new Hulu show.
"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," Khloé told the publication. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."
E! News has reached out to Khloé's rep and Tristan's lawyer for comment.