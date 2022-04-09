Ulta Spring Haul 2022: Save Up to 50% With Our Guide to the Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring has sprung, which means you may be tidying up the house or cleaning out your makeup drawer. Don't leave it empty though. Head on over to Ulta for the Spring Haul Sale. You can shop Mario Badescu and Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty at a 25% discount. Products from Batiste and Tarte are available for 30% off. Revlon, The Original Makeup Eraser, and Sheamoisture are on sale for 40% off. You can even get products for 50% from the Ulta Collection and Spongeables.
Save on self-tanner, face wash, face masks, and more before they sell out. And if you aren't sure where to start because there is so much going on, here's your guide to the best deals.
What is the Ulta Spring Haul?
This annual sale is a great opportunity to score major savings on some of Ulta's favorite brands across all beauty categories, including makeup, haircare, nails, beauty tools and more. This is the best time to stock up on your must-haves and try some new products at a reduced price.
What is the promo to save during the Ulta Spring Haul?
If you're searching for a promo code, stop. There is no promo code. Just click this link to see all of the items that are on sale. The prices are as shown.
When is the Ulta Spring Haul 2022?
You can get these savings from April 8, 2022 through April 16, 2022.
Wil Ulta's Spring Haul happening in stores?
Yes, if you want to test out the products before you shop, you can get these same discounts in Ulta stores.
How many times can I shop the Ulta Spring Haul discounts?
The limit does not exist. If you shop one day, you can keep on shopping again and again at Ulta.
What is on sale during the Ulta Spring Haul 2022?
There are lot of different brands and types of products available at major discounts during the Ulta Spring Haul. Click here to see all of them and keep on scrolling to see some of the stand-out deals.
Save 25% on Mario Badescu
25% off all Mario Badescu products is a can't-miss opportunity. Personally, this drying lotion is an absolute must-have to attack a pimple. I always have this in my bathroom and travel with it just in case a breakout pops up.
30% Off Travel Size Shape Tape Original & Ultra Creamy Concealer
These are seriously the best concealers. More than 20 celebs, including Kyle Richards, Shay Mitchell, Bebe Rexha, and Dove Cameron have recommended it. If you want to try it at a discount, these travel-size concealers are the perfect experiment. Or you can get these mini sizes to keep in your bag.
Save 40% on Morphe Products
Get Morphe eyeshadow palettes, makeup sponges, mascara, and more at a 40% discount. The Morphe Continuous Setting Mist is a total game-changer to lock your makeup in place.
Save 30% on Hot Tools Nano Ceramic Curling Irons
This is the curling iron that The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey used to style her hair on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. For a limited time, you can get it for 30% off.
30% Off Batiste Products
Batiste is tried and true brand when it comes to dry shampoo. If you've never tried this classic, now is the time. It's simply the best and you cannot beat this price.
40% Off The Original MakeUp Eraser
The Original MakeUp Eraser is a product that actually lives up to the hype. All you need is water to remove, waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more. It sounds too good to be true, but it really is a miracle worker. Stock up while these are on sale. You will be just as obsessed as I am.
30% off Coola
Stock up on Coola products while they are on sale for 30% off. The springtime sun is shining which means we need to protect our skin (and our makeup). This multi-tasking product from Coola is setting spray that locks your glam in place and it's a sunscreen.
If you're looking for more great deal, this is the final weekend to save up to 20% during Sephora's Spring Sale.