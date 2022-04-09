Sephora Spring Savings Event: 14 Fragrance Deals You Don't Want to Miss

It's the perfect time to restock your favorite scent or try out a new one! We rounded up our top perfumes and candles from brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Otherland, Sol de Janeiro and more.

By Emily Spain Apr 09, 2022 2:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Sales
E-comm: Sephora Fragrance Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

E! shoppers, you have three days left to save big at Sephora!

Through Monday, you can score up to 20% off your purchase at the beauty retailer during their Spring Savings Event with code: SAVESPRING. If you're not a member, don't fret! You can sign-up for free here to take advantage of this can't-miss sale. Shoppers also have access to same-day delivery, curbside pickup options and free shipping with code: FREESHIP.

Since time is ticking, we narrowed down our favorite picks in the skincare, haircare and beauty tool departments to help guide your purchase. Below, we rounded up 14 fragrances that you should consider adding to your cart before time runs out!

read
Sephora Spring Savings Event: 20 Deals On Best-Selling Skincare From NuFace, Summer Fridays & More

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Don't sleep on Sol de Janeiro's hair and body fragrances—they are incredible! We've tried them all and cannot get enough of the Crush Cheirosa '62 mist. It offers the most dreamy blend of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla.

$20-$35
Sephora

Juliette Has a Gun Not A Perfume

Ideal for layering, this clean hypoallergenic fragrance is composed of a single note, called cetalox. One reviewer said, "I've worn this for years — it's my go-to everyday perfume at work, because it's inoffensive and light but smells amazing. Lasting power is pretty standard — I keep a travel spray in my bag to reapply since it's subtle."

$100
Sephora

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

16 Shocking Secrets about The Ultimatum Revealed

2

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 6 Stunning Engagement Rings

3

See True Thompson & Reign Disick Steal the Show During Premiere Event

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Illicit Green Eau de Parfum

Looking for a complex, energizing scent? This top-rated fragrance is packed with an uplifting mix of notes like green mandarin, fig and coffee.

$78-$115
Sephora

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil

If you prefer an oil, this scent is an absolute must! It offers a woody blend of sandalwood, vetiver and amber wood that will stay with you all day.

$59
Sephora

KAYALI Vanilla I 28

This top-rated fragrance is an immediate 'add to cart' for us. It has notes of jasmine, Madagascan vanilla, Brazilian tonka balanced by musk, amber, patchouli and brown sugar.

$118
Sephora

Dae Signature Citrus Hair + Body Mist

We love a multi-tasking fragrance! This vegan hair and body mist features notes of orange blossom and vanilla to leave hair and skin feeling and smelling fresh.

$46
Sephora

FORVR Mood Chasing Waterfalls Candle

Let bergamot, camelia and sandalwood fill your space to set the mood for alone time or entertaining.

$38
Sephora

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Bubble Bath

If you're going for that clean girl or guy aesthetic, this fragrance is for you. You'll feel at ease all day thanks to notes of soap bubble accord, rose superessence, white musk and coconut milk accord.

$144
Sephora

PHLUR Ameline Eau de Parfum

Sephora's seasonal sale is a great time to test-drive new fragrances like Phlur's "Améline," which is on our to-buy list this weekend. The hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and vegan fragrance's scent composition includes notes of Italian bergamot and hints of patchouli and sandalwood.

$96
Sephora

Skylar Coconut Cove Eau de Parfum

Whether you're headed on vacation or staying local this summer, this fragrance will bring the tropical vibes to you thanks to notes like bergamot, coconut and ambrox.

$85
Sephora

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Miss Dior is iconic for a reason! The warm floral scent is loved by the masses for its inviting mix of lily-of-the-valley, centifolia rose and soft musk.

$85-$142
Sephora

Otherland Mountain Lace Vegan Candle

We are obsessed with Otherland's vegan candles! They fill our space with the most unique aromas. Their Mountain Lace scent offers 55 hours of burn time and an enchanting blend of elderflower fizz, anjou pear and apple blossom.

$36
Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Since it's spring, it's always a good idea to have a go-to floral fragrance on hand. We love this cult-favorite YSL fragrance for it's feminine mix of lavender, orange blossom and vanilla extract.

$85-$140
Sephora

NEST New York Rattan Grapefruit Reed Diffuser

If you have plans to entertain all summer-long, make sure to pick up a few of Nest's reed diffusers. This one has a fresh citrusy composition that lasts 90 days!

$65
Sephora

Still in the mood to shop? Check out the big-ticket items we're splurging on during the Sephora Savings Event!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

16 Shocking Secrets about The Ultimatum Revealed

2

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 6 Stunning Engagement Rings

3

See True Thompson & Reign Disick Steal the Show During Premiere Event

4

See Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Arrive Together at Hulu Premiere

5

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Engaged: Relive Their 20-Year History

Latest News

See Eva Longoria & More Attend Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding Festivities

Exclusive

What’s the Deal with Colby Kiss' Cowboy Hats? He Says…

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24

Jack White Marries Olivia Jean During Concert Minutes After Proposing

The Skinny Confidential's Ice Roller Is Back in Stock & It's on Sale!

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 6 Stunning Engagement Rings

Score Up to 50% Off Select Items During Target's Spring Home Event