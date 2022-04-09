Sephora Spring Savings Event: 14 Fragrance Deals You Don't Want to Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Don't sleep on Sol de Janeiro's hair and body fragrances—they are incredible! We've tried them all and cannot get enough of the Crush Cheirosa '62 mist. It offers the most dreamy blend of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla.
Juliette Has a Gun Not A Perfume
Ideal for layering, this clean hypoallergenic fragrance is composed of a single note, called cetalox. One reviewer said, "I've worn this for years — it's my go-to everyday perfume at work, because it's inoffensive and light but smells amazing. Lasting power is pretty standard — I keep a travel spray in my bag to reapply since it's subtle."
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Illicit Green Eau de Parfum
Looking for a complex, energizing scent? This top-rated fragrance is packed with an uplifting mix of notes like green mandarin, fig and coffee.
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Perfume Oil
If you prefer an oil, this scent is an absolute must! It offers a woody blend of sandalwood, vetiver and amber wood that will stay with you all day.
KAYALI Vanilla I 28
This top-rated fragrance is an immediate 'add to cart' for us. It has notes of jasmine, Madagascan vanilla, Brazilian tonka balanced by musk, amber, patchouli and brown sugar.
Dae Signature Citrus Hair + Body Mist
We love a multi-tasking fragrance! This vegan hair and body mist features notes of orange blossom and vanilla to leave hair and skin feeling and smelling fresh.
FORVR Mood Chasing Waterfalls Candle
Let bergamot, camelia and sandalwood fill your space to set the mood for alone time or entertaining.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Bubble Bath
If you're going for that clean girl or guy aesthetic, this fragrance is for you. You'll feel at ease all day thanks to notes of soap bubble accord, rose superessence, white musk and coconut milk accord.
PHLUR Ameline Eau de Parfum
Sephora's seasonal sale is a great time to test-drive new fragrances like Phlur's "Améline," which is on our to-buy list this weekend. The hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and vegan fragrance's scent composition includes notes of Italian bergamot and hints of patchouli and sandalwood.
Skylar Coconut Cove Eau de Parfum
Whether you're headed on vacation or staying local this summer, this fragrance will bring the tropical vibes to you thanks to notes like bergamot, coconut and ambrox.
Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum
Miss Dior is iconic for a reason! The warm floral scent is loved by the masses for its inviting mix of lily-of-the-valley, centifolia rose and soft musk.
Otherland Mountain Lace Vegan Candle
We are obsessed with Otherland's vegan candles! They fill our space with the most unique aromas. Their Mountain Lace scent offers 55 hours of burn time and an enchanting blend of elderflower fizz, anjou pear and apple blossom.
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum
Since it's spring, it's always a good idea to have a go-to floral fragrance on hand. We love this cult-favorite YSL fragrance for it's feminine mix of lavender, orange blossom and vanilla extract.
NEST New York Rattan Grapefruit Reed Diffuser
If you have plans to entertain all summer-long, make sure to pick up a few of Nest's reed diffusers. This one has a fresh citrusy composition that lasts 90 days!
