Kylie Jenner Shows Off Gym Progress as Her Abs Make a “Comeback”

Kylie Jenner is putting in the work!

On April 8, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted a video on her Instagram Story that featured her showcasing her defined abs.

In the clip, Kylie can be seen sporting a black crop top and sweatpants as she sways to reveal her toned midriff. Adding a few prayer hands emojis to celebrate, she captioned the post: "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally."

She gave birth to her son, formerly named Wolf, in February.

The Kardashians star, who attended the Hulu show's premiere on April 7, has been open about her difficult postpartum recovery and desire to get "some strength back" after welcoming her second little one. Since giving birth, Kylie has been sharing glimpses into her fitness routine, which includes walking on a treadmill and pilates, on her Instagram Story.

But just because she's hitting the gym once again doesn't mean Kylie wants to put pressure on any fellow new moms out there to follow in her footsteps.