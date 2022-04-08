Find Out Which Two Realtors Are Leaving Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is losing its dynamic English duo.

Series stars and Bond Street Partners founders James Harris and David Parnes are officially parting ways with the hit Bravo reality series, breaking the news in a joint Instagram post on April 8.

"After seven amazing seasons spanning over nine years, we feel the time has come to move on and leave the show which in many ways, has defined us," reads the pair's announcement. "It's a move that we have thought long and hard about and we feel that as our business has evolved, we need to keep moving."

The real estate agents joined the series all the way back in season 7, serving as main cast members alongside Tracy Tutor, Josh Altman, Fredrik Eklund and Josh Flagg. Bravo has yet to announce if the series will return for season 14.

Thanking fans for their support over the years, the two teased that their departure from the show is "just the end of chapter one," hinting at more real estate adventures to come.