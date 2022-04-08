Jennifer Morrison Seems to Confirm Marriage to Gerardo Celasco

Did Jennifer Morrison and Gerardo Celasco have a fairy-tale wedding?

That's what fans wanted to know after the Once Upon a Time alum posted a ringing birthday tribute to the Passions actor. "Happy birthday my love, my life, my forever!" she wrote on Instagram April 8. "I love doing life with you. You inspire me every day."

Along with the message, Morrison shared a sweet snapshot of the couple on the beach, and eagle-eyed followers couldn't help but notice they were both wearing bands on their ring fingers. "Congratulations??" one commenter wrote. Asked another, "So y'all married??!!?"

But that wasn't the only possible clue. Morrison also called Celasco her husband in an Instagram Stories post. "Happy birthday husband!!" she wrote alongside a picture of them sharing a kiss. "You make every day brighter!! Cheers to another year filled with great adventures!"

He later wrote on his Story that he was the "luckiest guy in the world" for receiving so many birthday messages.

E! News has reached out to Morrison's and Celasco's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.