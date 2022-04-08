Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Throw Sesame Street Party for Son's First Birthday—And Elmo Was There

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a few special guests from Sesame Street. Take a look at the "magical" party.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 08, 2022 10:04 PMTags
BirthdaysBrenda SongCeleb KidsKidsCouplesMacaulay CulkinCelebrities
Watch: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin don't need directions to get to Sesame Street!

The engaged couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a family trip to Sesame Place in San Diego. On April 8, Brenda and Macaulay shared a playful photo of themselves at the children's theme park and said that both their little one and his 41-year-old dad had a blast.

"They made a little boy's dreams come true. And my son also had a great time," Macaulay quipped on his Instagram page, while his fiancée described the visit as "magical."

Brenda, 34, added, "We had so much fun!"

In the fun snapshot, the Home Alone actor and the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress were seen wearing matching Sesame Street tees as they posed with Elmo. Macaulay paired his top with pink-and-white striped shorts, while Brenda capped off her look with ripped jeans. Dakota—who the couple has kept off social media since welcoming him on April 5, 2021—was not pictured.

photos
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Home Alone

This was not the first time we've seen Brenda and Macaulay embrace their inner child at an amusement park. After all, the Changeland co-stars first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

 

culkamania / Instagram

Since the arrival of their son, Brenda and Macaulay have taken to staying in more often. In November, the Dollface star joked that "few things can get us out of the house and away from our son" as she posted an Instagram photo of herself and Macaulay at a Los Angeles Rams game.

Earlier this year, Brenda shared with E! News how becoming a mom has shifted her priorities. "I think being a parent changes a lot of your career choices," she explained. "Because now I really think about where things are being shot, how long they're being shot for because everything revolves around my son."

The Disney Channel alum added, "I just want to be the best mom for him."

Scroll on for more cute moments of Brenda and Macaulay's suite life together!

Trending Stories

1

See True Thompson & Reign Disick Steal the Show During Premiere Event

2

See Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Arrive Together at Hulu Premiere

3
Breaking

Will Smith Banned From Oscars For a Decade After Chris Rock Incident

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer
They're Getting Hitched

In January 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin were engaged. The actress showed off her engagement ring while stepping out in Beverly Hills. 

Instagram
Heart Day

"Hoppy Valentine's day everyone!" Brenda shared on Instagram when celebrating with Macaulay in the water. 

Splash News
Take Me Away

While strolling through Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, the couple displayed some PDA by holding hands. 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," Brenda wrote to Macaulay on Instagram. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Do-Gooders

Uniting for good! The Hollywood couple attended the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Biggest Cheerleader

"Guys, I did a podcast with my favorite bunny—podcasters and just 2 of my favorite people," Brenda shared online when supporting her boyfriend's podcast back in April 2018. "@bunnyearspodcast aaaand the one and only @mattbennett!" 

culkamania / Instagram
Proud Parents

The couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a visit to Sesame Place San Diego. Calling it a "magical" affair, Brenda wrote on her Instagram alongside a snap of herself and Macaulay posing with Elmo, "We had so much fun!"

Trending Stories

1

See True Thompson & Reign Disick Steal the Show During Premiere Event

2

See Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Arrive Together at Hulu Premiere

3
Breaking

Will Smith Banned From Oscars For a Decade After Chris Rock Incident

4

Jennifer Morrison Seems to Confirm Marriage to Gerardo Celasco

5

Bachelor In Paradise Is Coming Back For More Fun in the Sun

Latest News

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Gym Progress as Her Abs Make a “Comeback”

Two Realtors Are Leaving Bravo's Million Dollar Listing LA

Jennifer Morrison Seems to Confirm Marriage to Gerardo Celasco

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Celebrate Son's First Birthday With Elmo

Skye Townsend Shares What's In Her Bag

Watch Kim Kardashian Tease Her Met Gala Plans

If Cheer Season 3 Happens, We Already Know How It Ends