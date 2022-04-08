Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Throw Sesame Street Party for Son's First Birthday—And Elmo Was There

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin don't need directions to get to Sesame Street!

The engaged couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a family trip to Sesame Place in San Diego. On April 8, Brenda and Macaulay shared a playful photo of themselves at the children's theme park and said that both their little one and his 41-year-old dad had a blast.

"They made a little boy's dreams come true. And my son also had a great time," Macaulay quipped on his Instagram page, while his fiancée described the visit as "magical."

Brenda, 34, added, "We had so much fun!"

In the fun snapshot, the Home Alone actor and the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress were seen wearing matching Sesame Street tees as they posed with Elmo. Macaulay paired his top with pink-and-white striped shorts, while Brenda capped off her look with ripped jeans. Dakota—who the couple has kept off social media since welcoming him on April 5, 2021—was not pictured.