Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Throw Sesame Street Party for Son's First Birthday—And Elmo Was There

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin don't need directions to get to Sesame Street!
The engaged couple celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a family trip to Sesame Place in San Diego. On April 8, Brenda and Macaulay shared a playful photo of themselves at the children's theme park and said that both their little one and his 41-year-old dad had a blast.
"They made a little boy's dreams come true. And my son also had a great time," Macaulay quipped on his Instagram page, while his fiancée described the visit as "magical."
Brenda, 34, added, "We had so much fun!"
In the fun snapshot, the Home Alone actor and the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress were seen wearing matching Sesame Street tees as they posed with Elmo. Macaulay paired his top with pink-and-white striped shorts, while Brenda capped off her look with ripped jeans. Dakota—who the couple has kept off social media since welcoming him on April 5, 2021—was not pictured.
This was not the first time we've seen Brenda and Macaulay embrace their inner child at an amusement park. After all, the Changeland co-stars first sparked romance rumors in 2017 when they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.
Since the arrival of their son, Brenda and Macaulay have taken to staying in more often. In November, the Dollface star joked that "few things can get us out of the house and away from our son" as she posted an Instagram photo of herself and Macaulay at a Los Angeles Rams game.
Earlier this year, Brenda shared with E! News how becoming a mom has shifted her priorities. "I think being a parent changes a lot of your career choices," she explained. "Because now I really think about where things are being shot, how long they're being shot for because everything revolves around my son."
The Disney Channel alum added, "I just want to be the best mom for him."
Scroll on for more cute moments of Brenda and Macaulay's suite life together!