Will Pete Davidson Join Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala? Watch Her Tease Their Plans

Watch : Kim Kardashian Talks "Taking the High Road" With Kanye West

Could red carpet romance be this year's Met Gala theme?

It seems only time will tell for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. In an interview with Access Hollywood at Hulu's The Kardashians premiere on April 7, Kim shared whether Pete will be by her side for the annual fashion extravaganza on May 2 in New York City.

Her answer? She doesn't confirm or deny!

"I'm not sure," Kim teased. "You're gonna have to wait and find out. I think we're still figuring it out."

And while Pete's attendance is still up in the air, Kim shared that her plans are also unconfirmed due to her outfit. (In case you've forgotten, the Met Ball's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion.")

"It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I'm going," Kim explained. "I think it will be up to the last minute because it can't be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly."