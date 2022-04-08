If Cheer Season 3 Happens, We Already Know How It Ends

Break out the back handsprings, Navarro are champions again.
The stars of Netflix's Cheer took home the trophy in the Advanced Large Coed Junior College division at the NCA Daytona National cheer competition on April 8.
Head coach Monica Aldama was, of course, on hand for the proceedings alongside fan favorites La'Darius Marshall, Morgan Simainer, James Thomas and Gabi Butler.
While the hit reality show hasn't officially been renewed for season three, if it does come back we know it will end with a big Navarro Bulldogs party in Daytona.
Navarro was able to reclaim the top prize from their rivals Trinity Valley Community College—more on them later!—after Trinity won the competition in 2021. With the win, Navarro adds a 15th title to their collection.
Now, for the controversy.
After the first season of Cheer aired, fans were shocked to find out that Navarro was only competing against one other school in their division: Trinity. Flash forward to this year's competition and the circumstances were the same. Navarro and Trinity were each other's only opponents.
This isn't us questioning the talents of the Navarro squad or wondering if Navarro's accomplishments aren't worth celebrating, but we can all agree it's a bit odd, no?
When asked about the revelation after season one, Coach Aldama had an explanation.
"We're two of the best teams out there," she told Slate. "It doesn't matter that we're in a junior college division. Nobody wants to compete against us."
Aldama said that Navarro and Trinity were placed in an "Advanced" group based on the difficulty of their routines.
"It's really good for teams that just don't have the skills to compete with us, what we do," Aldama said. "I think the reason they did that is people were trying things that they really had no business doing, trying to do these harder skills to compete, but they didn't have necessarily the talent to do it. Anyways, it opened up these intermediate divisions, so teams started dropping down to these intermediate divisions. Our division kept shrinking and shrinking."
Who are we to disagree with her?
The win is the first since former Navarro Cheer member Jerry Harris pled guilty to charges in his sex crimes and pornography case. The disgraced cast member admitted to two of the counts in a federal indictment—receiving child pornography and engaging in interstate travel for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual act with a minor.
Both counts carry a maximum sentence of a total of 50 years in prison.
Whether or not we have more Cheer to look forward to remains unclear, but Navarro is back on top.