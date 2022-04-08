If Cheer Season 3 Happens, We Already Know How It Ends

Watch : Netflix's "Cheer" Season 2: Gabi Butler Opens Up About Jerry Harris

Break out the back handsprings, Navarro are champions again.

The stars of Netflix's Cheer took home the trophy in the Advanced Large Coed Junior College division at the NCA Daytona National cheer competition on April 8.

Head coach Monica Aldama was, of course, on hand for the proceedings alongside fan favorites La'Darius Marshall, Morgan Simainer, James Thomas and Gabi Butler.

While the hit reality show hasn't officially been renewed for season three, if it does come back we know it will end with a big Navarro Bulldogs party in Daytona.

Navarro was able to reclaim the top prize from their rivals Trinity Valley Community College—more on them later!—after Trinity won the competition in 2021. With the win, Navarro adds a 15th title to their collection.

Now, for the controversy.

After the first season of Cheer aired, fans were shocked to find out that Navarro was only competing against one other school in their division: Trinity. Flash forward to this year's competition and the circumstances were the same. Navarro and Trinity were each other's only opponents.