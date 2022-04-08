11 Under $50 Products That Will Protect Your Hair & Scalp From the Sun

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Now that the sun is out and the weather keeps getting warmer and warmer each day, many of us will be hitting the beach, attending picnics and spending a lot more time outdoors. Chances are, applying sunscreen on your face and body is already a big part of your daily routine. But what about your hair and scalp? Although it is a commonly overlooked area, it's just as important (or even more!) to protect your head from the harmful rays of the run.
According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Neda Mehr, forgetting to protect your hair and scalp can be a problem since those areas are directly exposed to the sun. When you don't protect your hair and scalp, there is the risk of developing skin caner.
"A lot of times we see people who get skin cancer in their hair part," Dr. Mehr told E! News. "The hair provides some protection to the skin which is why it's more common in the hair part than in other areas of the scalp. However, the sun can actually burn the hair as well. The hair has an outer sheath called a cuticle that protects the hair, but UVA and UVB rays from the sun can burn that cuticle down and cause frayed frizzy hair that's easily broken. It's similar to if you use a hairdryer on a very hot setting."
How do you protect your hair and scalp from the sun?
According to Dr. Mehr, there's nothing as good as a hat to provide physical protection against the sun. "Not a visor that just protects your face," she said. "But a full hat that covers your scalp."
It's also important to use sunscreen, like EltaMD's Aero spray sunscreen that Dr. Mehr personally recommends. We've rounded up some options for hair care products that you should consider adding to your daily routine. Check those out below.
EltaMD UV Aero Sunscreen Spray Broad-Spectrum SPF 45
Dr. Mehr recommends this spray sunscreen from EltaMD to protect your scalp. It's lightweight, non-greasy and contains zinc oxide, which provides protection from UVA and UVB rays. Just keep in mind that it may leave a white residue due to the titanium and zinc.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer
If there's one product you have to add to your routine on this list, make it this one. Bumble and Bumble's best-selling Hairdresser's Invisible Oil is a multipurpose leave-in treatment that fights frizz, detangles, conditions, and contains UV filters to protect the hair from the sun. It's also a highly-rated product with over 132.6 thousand "loves" on Sephora.
Ouai Hair Oil
This lightweight hair oil from Ouai was made to give you super glossy and super smooth hair while also providing protection against heat and UV damage. As a major bonus, it smells really, really good too!
Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30
Coola's scalp and hair sunscreen was specifically made to protect your head from the sun. It's made with certified organic ingredients, is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, and has a natural sea salt scent that fans of the product love. Plus, it's lightweight and won't wear your hair down.
Ulta Mineral Hair & Scalp Power SPF 45
If you're looking for an affordable option, Ulta's Mineral Hair and Scalp Power Powder is one to consider. It's perfectly sized to fit your purse, so you can apply it whenever you feel like you need an extra layer of protection. It's also made without parabens, phthalates or oxybenzone.
Kenra Professional Sugar Beach Sun Creme 12
The Sugar Beach Sun Creme from Kenra Professional was made to provide sun protection against color fading, as well as add some shine to your hair. According to reviews, this product is a must-have for your beach bag. One reviewer wrote, "I have tried a ton of air dry products, and none compare to this! It makes my hair manageable, shiny, and really enhances my waves without feeling heavy or sticky. Best part is, I can brush through my hair when it's dry with this in it. You only just a tiny amount per section of hair and you'll end up with perfect waves! I'll never be without this product!"
Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray
Living Proof's Restore Perfecting Spray is a multipurpose product that was made to detangle, smooth and straighten hair, and provide protections against heat and UV rays. It's top-rated spray that reviewers say leave their hair feeling "so soft and shiny."
Oribe Invisible Defense Universal Protection Hair Spray
This "weightless" hair spray from Oribe was made to protect hair from heat styling, the harmful effects of UV rays and pollution. It also features the brand's signature scent which has notes of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood.
Gisou Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray
This protecting spray from Gisou was made to protect hair from temps up to 446°F and contains UV filters to hep protect against sun damage. According to one recent reviewer, it's obsession-worthy. "I am truly obsessed with all of the Gisou products so I keep changing out my usually go-to's with Gisou versions and this one does not disappoint," they wrote. "Usually I feel like a heat protectant isn't something you notice besides less heat damage, but this one makes my hair feels so amazing after blow drying. It's as if I just got out of the salon!"
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Aveda makes some of our favorite hair care products like the Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair that just leaves your hair feeling super soft afterwards. So we have no doubts that their Sun Care Protective Hair Veil will keep your hair protected and in great condition. It's a lightweight, water-resistant mist that was formulated to protect your hair from the sun for up to 16 hours.
Kerastase Soleil Crème UV Sublime Hair Cream
This hair cream from Kerastase is made with hydrating ingredients like coconut water and vitamin E, as well as UV filters to minimize that sun's effects on your hair. You can use on dry or towel-dried hair, and can be used before or after sun exposure.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder
This one is a little more of a splurge, but it's on we think it's worth it. Colorscience's Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen is also a product that Dr. Mehr recommends. "It's really nice because you can brush it up on your hairline and on your scalp," she said. It protects you from UVA/UVB rays, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. It's also available in multiple shades to match different skin tones.
