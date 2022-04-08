Ashley Greene Admits to Having a Crush on This Twilight Co-Star

Watch : BEST "Twilight" Moments at the People's Choice Awards

And so the lion fell in love with the lamb…or, in this case, the vampire fell in love with the vampire!

On the April 5 episode of The Twilight Effect podcast, actress Ashley Greene, who portrayed the clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen, revealed that she developed a serious crush on one of her castmates while shooting the popular film series. Who, you might ask? Why, none other than the actor playing her character's very own on-screen love: Jackson Rathbone.

Yes, #Jalice was almost real. The Immaculate Room star, 35, shared that felt an instant connection with Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale, from the moment they first met.

"Within our first encounter, I was like, "He's super cute and a southern gentleman,'" she said. "It was like, ‘Oh okay, I'm into it.' He sings, he taught me how to swing dance. He was just, you know, and he's supposed to be my lifetime love on screen. I was like, ‘This is gonna be easy.'"