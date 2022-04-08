Ashley Greene Admits to Having a Crush on This Twilight Co-Star

And so the lion fell in love with the lamb…or, in this case, the vampire fell in love with the vampire!
On the April 5 episode of The Twilight Effect podcast, actress Ashley Greene, who portrayed the clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen, revealed that she developed a serious crush on one of her castmates while shooting the popular film series. Who, you might ask? Why, none other than the actor playing her character's very own on-screen love: Jackson Rathbone.
Yes, #Jalice was almost real. The Immaculate Room star, 35, shared that felt an instant connection with Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale, from the moment they first met.
"Within our first encounter, I was like, "He's super cute and a southern gentleman,'" she said. "It was like, ‘Oh okay, I'm into it.' He sings, he taught me how to swing dance. He was just, you know, and he's supposed to be my lifetime love on screen. I was like, ‘This is gonna be easy.'"
While the actress revealed that she never told Rathbone, 37, how she felt about him while they were filming the series together, she shared that he likely "had to have known" about her crush at the time.
So, why didn't she say anything? "I mean, maybe it's because [of] the crushing fear of rejection," she explained. "If he did know, he just wasn't into me."
The actress also added that, at the time, she "hadn't developed the skill set of creating on-screen chemistry and separating that."
But, as time went on, Greene revealed that her crush on Rathbone slowly simmered down. "At a certain point you can only crush so hard until your dreams are just broken," she said. "No. I dated people in the five years. I wasn't just like, chilling [and] hopelessly waiting for him."
While they might have not ended up together IRL, both Greene and Rathbone have found their own happily ever afters. In 2018, Greene married her longtime partner Paul Khoury, while Rathbone married Sheila Hafsadi back in 2013.
Now, in hindsight, Greene can find the joy in her almost romance. She added, "Also, like, what's a harmless crush? It was super fun."
