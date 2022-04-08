Pitch Perfect Alum Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Cameo in Sequel Series

Watch : "Pitch Perfect" 7 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Does Utkarsh Ambudkar still have the magic in him? Maybe, just maybe.

During an exclusive chat with E! News at PaleyFest's red carpet for the Ghosts panel, the Pitch Perfect alum teased that he wasn't ruling out an appearance in Peacock's sequel TV series to the musical film trilogy.

"Yeah, maybe," Ambudkar said with a smile. "I'll give you a strong, capital M maybe."

Ambudkar was one of the breakout stars from 2012's Pitch Perfect film, in which he played Donald, a triple threat member of Barden College's Treblemakers acapella group. While Ambudkar was MIA from the second and third Pitch Perfect movies, it feels right that his character would potentially appear in the upcoming TV version.

The series will follow Adam DeVine's Bumper Allen character—who appeared in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2—as he "moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin," according to Peacock. So, how does this set the stage for Ambudkar's possible cameo?

Well, Bumper and Donald were BFFs in the first film. So, it wouldn't be wild to assume that Donald would pop up throughout Bumper's post-college European journey.