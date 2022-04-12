Jessica Clarke Higgins Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Jessica Clarke Higgins because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happiness looks good on Jessica Clarke Higgins.

As she enjoys married life with The Bachelor's Ben Higgins in Colorado, the licensed esthetician is sharing her tips to look and feel your best in a beauty industry that can sometimes get overwhelming.

"Consistency is key and simple is better," Jessica exclusively shared with E! News. "I recommend sticking with a routine for three months (or until bottles are empty) to see the full result."

She added, "I also believe that you don't need more than three to four steps in the morning and at night."

While everyone's skin is unique, Jessica shared a glimpse into the products she loves to carry in her beauty bag. Keep reading for more tips.