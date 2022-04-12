Jessica Clarke Higgins Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Jessica Clarke Higgins because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happiness looks good on Jessica Clarke Higgins.
As she enjoys married life with The Bachelor's Ben Higgins in Colorado, the licensed esthetician is sharing her tips to look and feel your best in a beauty industry that can sometimes get overwhelming.
"Consistency is key and simple is better," Jessica exclusively shared with E! News. "I recommend sticking with a routine for three months (or until bottles are empty) to see the full result."
She added, "I also believe that you don't need more than three to four steps in the morning and at night."
While everyone's skin is unique, Jessica shared a glimpse into the products she loves to carry in her beauty bag. Keep reading for more tips.
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
"This is a universal cleanser that removes all traces of makeup," Jessica shared. "Gently rub on eyes to remove mascara."
Follain Eye Cream Firm and Brighten
"Affordable and effective," Jessica shared. "Eye cream is meant to protect the delicate skin around your eyes and this one is great for young and mature skin."
Pregame Face Mask x Jess Clarke
"We formulated this mask to help not only with existing acne, but also acne scarring and discoloration," Jessica explained. "This mask can be used at night time in place of your regular exfoliants or in the day to prepare your skin for make up or any other really big event. I have never had someone not love this mask! It is a must-have when I'm at home or traveling."
Bounceback No Botox Serum
"The perfect complement to any skin care routine," Jessica argued. "You can add it in literally anywhere. It plumps up the skin and helps fill in fine lines. I've also seen incredible results with acne scarring and other discoloration. It is thicker than most serum‘s and it is a great companion to my pregame mask."
Sunnyside Brush-On Mineral Sunscreen
"We really need to reapply our sunscreen every two hours and this translucent powder makes it super easy," Jessica argued. "You can apply it over make up, it takes away shine and it's literally completely transparent."
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
"The best acne safe foundation I have ever tried," Jessica proclaimed. "It is sheer yet provides plenty of coverage and they have a wide shade range. Looks great on camera and in person."
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"I love the lip cheat from Charlotte Tilbury," Jessica said. "I use this liner almost every day just outside of my lip line to make my lips appear more plump. If you color it in on your lips, it'll make any other lip product stay longer."
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid and Straw Lid
"I'll take my Simple Modern cup with me everywhere," Jess said. "It's kind of blown up on social media this year too but it helps me remember to drink water. It makes it fun and because I live in Colorado, it's so dry that I cannot get enough water during the day."
Kitsch Recycled Plastic Jumbo Classic Claw Hair Clips
"I had a friend tell me the other day that she never sees my hair down," Jessica said. "It always gets in my face and I always want to clip it up but then I take it down because sometimes I get headaches so a clip is just my best friend.
