Where RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Stands With Teresa Giudice After Luis Ruelas Drama

Watch : RHONJ Star Margaret Josephs Teases Table Drama With Teresa

Margaret Josephs is spilling the tea about Teresa Giudice's literal tea spilling.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey got their first glimpse at the food fight to come in the season 12 trailer, and now, the episode featuring the explosive confrontation is upon us. E! News caught up with Margaret ahead of the April 12 episode, and it turned out she had a few choice words for her co-star during the exclusive interview.

"Teresa's not very happy with me, clearly," Margaret said at the New You Beauty Awards in Miami on April 7. "I always say she's like an overgrown toddler."

The former friends have been at odds all season—namely because of Margaret questioning the character of Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Reuelas—and based on the sneak-peek of the upcoming episode, everything comes to a table-toppling climax during a cast trip to Nashville. Put simply, Teresa "spills an entire table of food onto me," Margaret told E! News. "Not very nice."