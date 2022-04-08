Where RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Stands With Teresa Giudice After Luis Ruelas Drama

Margaret Josephs is spilling the tea about Teresa Giudice's literal tea spilling.
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey got their first glimpse at the food fight to come in the season 12 trailer, and now, the episode featuring the explosive confrontation is upon us. E! News caught up with Margaret ahead of the April 12 episode, and it turned out she had a few choice words for her co-star during the exclusive interview.
"Teresa's not very happy with me, clearly," Margaret said at the New You Beauty Awards in Miami on April 7. "I always say she's like an overgrown toddler."
The former friends have been at odds all season—namely because of Margaret questioning the character of Teresa's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Reuelas—and based on the sneak-peek of the upcoming episode, everything comes to a table-toppling climax during a cast trip to Nashville. Put simply, Teresa "spills an entire table of food onto me," Margaret told E! News. "Not very nice."
The cast trip and the majority of season 12 were filmed last summer, but despite the fact that Margaret and Teresa have almost certainly been forced to interact several times since then—including at what's sure to be a memorable reunion—they're still not in a good place.
"We're not getting along very well, even after the reunion," Margaret said, later adding that she and Teresa aren't even on speaking terms. "I talk to Melissa [Gorga], Dolores [Catania], I speak to everybody, truthfully. I speak to my entire cast, minus right now, I don't speak to Teresa because we're not talking."
Margaret previously teased their blowout in late January, telling E! News that "what leads up to the scene in Nashville is just a culmination of emotions and misdirected hostility."
"I mean, I sat there in wet Spanx," she added. "You saw an entire table of food and drinks go on top of me."
After that, it's safe to assume Marge won't be on the guest list for Tre and Louie's wedding, right? Considering that Teresa told E! News, "the way it's looking, I don't think so" earlier this year, yes, that's a reasonable assumption.
If Margaret is somehow invited, perhaps she'll bring along a mocktail or two because she's starting her own line in June. "I'm known not to drink on the show, so I'm launching a mocktail line called Soiree," she said. "It's only 45 calories, we have four great flavors, it's sweetened naturally and it's an adult beverage because I said, 'How much iced tea can I drink?!'"
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
