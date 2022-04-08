Woke's Lamorne Morris Says Keef Finds His Voice in Season 2

Lamorne Morris wasn't going to be Winston forever.

The actor, who starred on Fox's New Girl as fan favorite Winston for seven seasons, is getting his due for playing Keef on Hulu's Woke—it just took a little time.

"I think the cool thing about it is that folks are becoming aware of the show more," Morris told E! News. "A lot of folks are going back to watch the first season, which is just awesome. People who didn't know it existed are now talking about it."

In fact, Morris says people who look like him are now being called "Keef" instead of "Winston" in public.

On Woke, Morris stars as cartoonist Keef Knight, based on the real-life cartoonist Keith Knight. The show's second season, premiering April 8 on Hulu, finds Keef at a difficult crossroads: What to do when you've finally found your voice?

"That is the age old question with anything that we do. 'What are you going do now?'" Morris pondered. "You know, sometimes you have this goal, you have these aspirations, and then you get there and you go, 'Is this it? Or am I supposed to do more with it?' I think there's always a social responsibility. With him, that is his primary focus."