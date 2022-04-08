Selena Gomez's Feelings About Socializing Are Totally Relatable

Watch : Selena Gomez CLEARS UP Relationship Status

Socialize? I mean, I could but why would I want to?

Selena Gomez gave a glimpse into how she feels about mingling at social gatherings in an Instagram post on April 8—and it's totally understandable. The "Hands to Myself" singer wrote, "They say go socialize, I said ok. Lasted 20 min = success."

Fans took to the comment section to relish in Selena's caption, with one user writing, "same sis. Same."

And while Selena apparently didn't work the room for too long, it's safe to say she did serve a look while doing it. In the photo accompanying the post, The Only Murders in the Building actress rocked a black leather jacket, silver glitter sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a necklace with her name on it.

This is hardly the first time Selena has paired realness with great style. Back in February, she made headlines for ditching her heels and going barefoot during the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.