Nordstrom's Latest Pop-In Will Give You Something to Smile About

As if Friday couldn't get any better, Nordstrom is giving shoppers more ways to smile.

For their latest "Pop-In," the retailer partnered with Smiley® to celebrate the brand's 50th Anniversary. The limited-time shop features special apparel, home and beauty collaborations with over 30 brands including Alice + Olivia, By Samii Ryan, Sandro and Sunnylife. From stylish streetwear and denim to inflatable pools and beach towels, the Pop-In@Nordstrom x Smiley shop has everything you need to look and feel your best this summer and beyond.

Below, we rounded up 12 products from the Pop-In that made us grin!