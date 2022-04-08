Celebrity Stylist Maeve Reilly Launches Exclusive Revolve Capsule Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Maeve Reilly is spreading love and kindness one Local Love Club sweatsuit at a time, and now you can shop an exclusive collection from the celebrity stylist's brand on Revolve.

Known for her signature cool-girl look, Maeve's impressive resume includes styling looks for Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Jared Leto. She has also made a name for herself on Instagram and Youtube, posting photos and videos of her styling tips and her own outfits, often involving what has become her "uniform" and a staple outfit for fashion girls in Los Angeles: sweatsuits, cropped tank tops, and trendy sneakers.

The stylist hopes her Local Love Club styles will serve as a reminder to always be kind.

"The more positivity we put out in the world, the more positivity we receive," says Maeve. "I hope that every time you wear your TLLC x Revolve, it is a reminder to keep spreading love and light."

Scroll below for Local Love Club's cozy staples you won't want to take off. This is a club that everyone is invited to join.