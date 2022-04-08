Exclusive

iCarly Cast Set to Join Host Miranda Cosgrove at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022

Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 has plenty of new stars on its slime list! Find out who might take home a blimp–or just some green goo.

Watch: Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" Zoom Reunion - Exclusive

Pop culture fans are officially on slime watch!
 
Just one day before the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 kicks off inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., E! News is receiving an exclusive peek at all the famous names on the guest list. 
 
On April 8, Nickelodeon confirmed that members of the iCarly cast will be participating in the annual awards show hosted by their co-star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski.
 
But wait, there's more!
 
Athletes including Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will be joining the show alongside actors like Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter and Josh Peck. MrBeast, Karl Jacobs, Chance the Rapper, Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are also expected to be part of the show in some way.
 
While you have to tune into Nickelodeon on April 9 to find out what these stars are up to, one thing is sure: Kids of all ages will be on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who wins an orange blimp and who gets slimed.

photos
Every Star at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

"I've always been a kid at heart, so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me," Gronk told E! News. "I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!"

Before the big show, keep reading to relive some of the most memorable celebrity slimes on Nickelodeon.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage
Katy Perry

The best gift in the world is the gift of slime, like when Katy Perry got a whole box of it in 2010.

Christopher Polk/KCA2012/Getty Images
Taylor Lautner

This Twilight star wasn't safe on the orange carpet when he got slimed while posing for the paparazzi.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez

The Olympic gymnast got slimed at the 2018 awards!

Nickelodeon
Harrison Ford

It was 2008 when the screen icon took his first slime in stride. 

Nickelodeon
Jack Black

If there was anyone to make you laugh over slime, it's this guy. 

Nickelodeon
Halle Berry

The star didn't even have to leave her seat to get slimed at the 2012 show. 

Nickelodeon
Heidi Klum & Chris Colfer

The supermodel couldn't wipe away all of the slime. 

Nickelodeon
John Cena

The 2017 host got hit with a massive dose of slime. 

Nickelodeon
The Jonas Brothers

It was a sea of slime for the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2009 show. 

Nickelodeon
Sandra Bullock & Neil Patrick Harris

The actress powered through the sliming in 2013. 

Nickelodeon
Kevin Hart

The comedian rocked the signature shade of green at the 2017 show. 

Nickelodeon
Justin Timberlake & Vince Vaughn

At least they had goggles for protection!

Nickelodeon
Justin BIeber

The Biebs got totally showered in slime back in 2012. 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The songstress might be a little "Sorry" she got slimed at the 2017 awards. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ben Stiller

Back in 2005, the funny man got the slime treatment. 

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Mike Myers

The comedian didn't know what he had coming when he got slimed in 2004. 

MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen

The famous twins got a double dose of slime in 2004. 

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Adam Sandler

The funny man took the slime in stride back in 2002. 

LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Pink

The songstress got special treatment with pink slime during the 2002 show. 

Charley Gallay/KCA2014/Getty Images
Shaun White

The pro snowboarder couldn't ride out of this goo in 2014. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Will Smith

The Fresh Prince was freshly coated in slime in 2000. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Tom Cruise & Rosie O'Donnell

The stars could only embrace for cover when they were hit with the slime in 2001. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA
Pitbull

When it came time to get slimed in 2013, he could only say one thing: dale!

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA
Dwight Howard

The basketball pro got a different kind of dunk when he got covered in slime in 2013. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
James Earl Jones

The actor was seeing green at the 1994 show—even his glasses were covered with slime. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
Randy Savage

The pro wrestler couldn't fight the slime in 1999. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
NIcole Kidman, Steve Carell & Tobey Maguire

It was an A-list trio of slime victims in 2007. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Robin Williams & Jack Black

The late icon and fellow comedian got slammed with the slime in 2006. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Will Ferrell

The funny star embraced the slime in 2005. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA
Josh Duhamel

The actor was the king of the slime in 2011. 

photos
View More Photos From A History of Kids' Choice Awards Celebrity Slimes

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 airs April 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

