iCarly Cast Set to Join Host Miranda Cosgrove at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022

Pop culture fans are officially on slime watch!
Just one day before the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 kicks off inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., E! News is receiving an exclusive peek at all the famous names on the guest list.
On April 8, Nickelodeon confirmed that members of the iCarly cast will be participating in the annual awards show hosted by their co-star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski.
But wait, there's more!
Athletes including Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will be joining the show alongside actors like Sofia Carson, Sabrina Carpenter and Josh Peck. MrBeast, Karl Jacobs, Chance the Rapper, Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are also expected to be part of the show in some way.
While you have to tune into Nickelodeon on April 9 to find out what these stars are up to, one thing is sure: Kids of all ages will be on the edge of their seats waiting to find out who wins an orange blimp and who gets slimed.
"I've always been a kid at heart, so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me," Gronk told E! News. "I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!"
Before the big show, keep reading to relive some of the most memorable celebrity slimes on Nickelodeon.
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2022 airs April 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.