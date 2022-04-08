Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills.
During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
"Khloe should put true down and let her grace the red carpet in style," tweeted one fan, adding that "carrying her looks ridiculous." A second fan tweeted that True was "not a damn baby."
While people had a lot to say, Khloe had the perfect response: mind your own business.
"For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I'm gonna hold my baby until I can't hold her anymore," the Good American CEO tweeted on April 8. "Number 2 when there's tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here."
All is definitely good in the Kardashian neighborhood as the family is preparing for The Kardashians to debut on April 14. For the red-carpet premiere at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, Khloe and True sported matching beige ensembles as they posed for the paparazzi.
The toddler has already proven that she loves to be in front of the camera. Earlier this year, True served face in a selfie with her mom that was captioned, "My forever." In the pic—which was posted to Instagram in February—the 3-year-old pressed her forehead against Khloe's cheek as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum puckered her lips for the camera. True gave a small smirk while resting her hand on her mom's chest.
Don't mess with this picture-perfect duo.