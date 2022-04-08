Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For a Decade After Chris Rock Incident

Watch : Will Smith RESIGNS From Academy After Oscars 2022 Slap

A little less than two weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars, the Academy has decided to ban the actor from "any events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards" for 10 years.



The move comes after board members from the Academy held a meeting on April 8 to determine what disciplinary action would be taken against the actor in the wake of the March 27 show.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson stated in part, "During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short—unprepared for the unprecedented."

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy," the statement continued. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."