The Real Canceled After 8 Seasons, Plus the Fates of Your Other TV Favorites

Is it Real-y over?

Well, it looks that way. Warner Bros.' daytime talk show The Real—hosted by Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais—is coming to an end after its current season, Deadline reports. The decision came after the syndicated show's core station group, the Fox Stations, opted not to renew the series for a ninth season, the outlet wrote.

On April 8, Love took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cancellation.

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down," she wrote. "We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!"

The Real premiered in 2013 with two additional hosts: Tamera Mowry and Tamar Braxton. Over the course of its run, the show won three Daytime Emmys.