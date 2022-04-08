The Real Canceled After 8 Seasons, Plus the Fates of Your Other TV Favorites

Season eight of The Real will be the talk show’s last. Find out how fans are taking the news, and how your other favorites have fared.

Is it Real-y over?

Well, it looks that way. Warner Bros.' daytime talk show The Real—hosted by Loni Love, Jeannie MaiAdrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais—is coming to an end after its current season, Deadline reports. The decision came after the syndicated show's core station group, the Fox Stations, opted not to renew the series for a ninth season, the outlet wrote.

On April 8, Love took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cancellation. 

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down," she wrote. "We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!"

The Real premiered in 2013 with two additional hosts: Tamera Mowry and Tamar Braxton. Over the course of its run, the show won three Daytime Emmys.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Fans of the show are taking the news hard as well. 

"Oh no! Unfortunate news," one user tweeted. "Great cast, topics, relatable, sad to see you ladies go!"

Another added, "STOP STOP STOPPPPP!!!! My heart is BROKEN!!!!!!!!" 

Scroll through to see which of your other favorite shows have been renewed and canceled this year.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
Canceled: The Real (Fox)

The Real—hosted by Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and Garcelle Beauvais—will be ending after its current eighth season.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady has been renewed for a second season at Fox.

Courtesy of Steve Harvey Global
Renewed: Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)

Order in the court! A renewal order, that is. Judge Steve Harvey will return for season two.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Renewed: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

We'll be heading back to paradise with Bachelor Nation, as BiP has been renewed for an eighth season.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Winning Time (HBO)

The Lakers' season might be over, but at least there's news about season two of Winning Time. The HBO series was renewed for a second season in April 2022.

Netflix
Ending: Locke & Key (Netflix)

In April 2022, Netflix announced that Locke & Key would be ending with season three. The final season will premiere later in the year.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Severance (Apple TV+)

Mark Scout and his Lumon colleagues will continue their story in season two of the Apple TV+ series.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Ending: Snowfall (FX)

Snowfall will come to an end with its sixth and final season.

CBS Media Ventures “The Drew Barrymore Show”/Ben Watts
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)

CBS confirmed The Drew Barrymore Show will return for a third season but noted it will look a bit different on the next go around. The talk show will now be 30-minutes long to "meet the needs" of local news stations.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will have a 20th season.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

We'll be heading back to paradise with NCIS: Hawai'i.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season.

ABC
Renewed: The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor snagged a season six renewal in March 2022.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will return for a fifth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

On March 24, Netflix revealed that they renewed Love Is Blind for two more seasons.

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix
Canceled: Archive 81 (Netflix)

The archiving has stopped, as Netflix canceled the series in March.

The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

We're moving quickly to tell you this news: The Flash will return to the CW with a ninth season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American will have a fifth season on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Kung Fu (The CW)

Kung Fu will be back in action on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew is still on the case, as the CW show has been renewed.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a third season of Superman & Lois!

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

Walker has been renewed for a third season.

HBO
Renewed: And Just Like That... (HBO Max)

And Just Like That...Carrie and the gang will be back for a second season.

Eduardo Castaldo / HBO
Ending: My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

HBO announced that the Italian drama will conclude with its fourth season.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET)

Tyler Perry's Sistas will return for a fifth season on BET.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET)

We'll be heading back to D.C. thanks to BET's season four renewal of Tyler Perry's The Oval.

NBC
Ending: New Amsterdam (NBC)

NBC announced the medical drama will come to an end after five seasons ahead of the May 24 season four finale. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Renewed: Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Good news, Vikings fans! Netflix has ordered two more seasons of the gruesome series, with production already wrapped on the sophomore season. According to TV Line, eight new episodes are set to premiere next year, with production on the third season beginning this spring.

Netflix
Ending: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

On March 8, Netflix revealed that Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever will be ending with its fourth season.

View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

