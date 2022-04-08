Dancing With the Stars Is Leaving ABC For New Home

Dancing With the Stars is waltzing into a new home.
ABC and Disney, the network's parent company, announced the competition show has been renewed for two seasons and will stream live on Disney+ in the fall. This leap makes DWTS the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
"Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a release April 8. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."
A rep for ABC told E! News that the show's Monday night slots have been replaced with "some" NFL games. ABC and ESPN inked a Monday Night Football deal with the NFL in February 2023.
It's unclear whether judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli and host Tyra Banks will continue.
However, the show will still be produced by BBC Studios, with Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, saying in a statement, "The fact that our iconic global format Dancing with the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise."
Though Dancing With the Stars fans will now require a Disney+ subscription to watch the series, there's one bright side: no more commercials!
The 30th season ended in November, with basketball pro Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach taking home the Mirror Ball Trophy. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke were the runners up.