Exclusive

Cobra Kai Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Pack on the PDA During L.A. Outing

Cobra Kai's Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand were seen showing each other some serious affection a little more than two weeks after confirming their off-screen romance. See the exclusive pics.

You'll definitely get a kick out of seeing these pics.

Cobra Kai stars Peyton List, 24, and Jacob Bertrand, 22, were seen putting their romance on full display while out in Los Angeles on April 7, in exclusive photos obtained by E! News. The PDA session comes a little more than two weeks after the duo confirmed that they were more than just co-stars on the Netflix show. in exclusive photos obtained by E! News. In late March, Jacob confirmed to TMZ that the pair "been dating for a while."

As for how their romance started, according to Jacob, it's pretty simple: "We had fun on set and then hung out off set."

He also revealed that he has known Peyton since he was 15 years old and is close friends with her brother, Spencer List. Jacob recalled, "That was kind of awkward having to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.'" 

And if you're wondering about their thoughts on dating each other while they remain co-workers, for them, it's worth the risk. As Peyton put it: "I'm like, ‘Think about the consequences later.'"

GAC / MEGA

And with the fifth season of Cobra Kai hitting Netflix later this year, there'll be plenty more of these two onscreen as well. For photos from their recent outing, keep scrolling.

GAC / MEGA
Kiss on The Cheek
GAC / MEGA
A Little Eye Gazing
GAC / MEGA
A Quick Smooch
GAC / MEGA
Locking Lips
GAC / MEGA
All Smiles
GAC / MEGA
Brunch Buddies
GAC / MEGA
Taking A Stroll

