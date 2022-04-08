Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Might Just Appear in Better Call Saul

Watch : Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized: Bryan Cranston Reacts

The creators of Better Call Saul are making dreams come true.

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould confirmed to Variety that a Breaking Bad crossover is in the works after they were questioned about a possible appearance from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. However, Gould was unable to confirm if the crossover involves the O.G. stars, simply saying, "These two worlds collide in a way that you've never seen before, that's for sure."

Gilligan played coy too, replying, "It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?"

Better Call Saul's sixth season premieres April 18 on AMC and takes place before Saul (Bob Odenkirk) is recruited by Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Paul). That being said, the spinoff is catching up to the timeline of Breaking Bad, so it's not out of the question that Walter and Jesse would make a cameo.

Odenkirk teased that season six picks up speed and sees Jimmy McGill's transformation into Saul Goodman. "And now in this final season, I see much bigger things happening, much faster," he told Entertainment Weekly. "It's just a more turbulent show. The plotting just gets amped up."