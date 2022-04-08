Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Jenelle Evans for Accusing Her of Leaking Pregnancy

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Kailyn Lowry is owning up to her mistakes.



For many years, the Teen Mom 2 star was convinced that her former co-star Jenelle Evans had leaked her pregnancy with Chris Lopez's Lux, now 4, to the world.



But on this week's episode, Kailyn learned that it was actually her ex Javi Marroquin and her Baby Mamas No Drama co-host Vee Rivera who were responsible for spreading the news. Kailyn offered a public apology to Jenelle on April 8.



"I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux," she wrote on Instagram. "At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them."



Kailyn reminded her followers that even though she lives her life in the public eye, she still experiences real feelings. Being unable to announce her pregnancy on her own terms left her "extremely hurt."