We Are Answering Every Burning Question You Have About The Ultimatum, Your New Netflix Obsession

So long, Love Is Blind. Hello, The Ultimatum.
In its continued pursuit to completely take over our social media feeds and spare time, Netflix is here with your next reality dating obsession, Netflix's latest reality dating series The Ultimatum. And if you thought the stakes were high on Love Is Blind, just wait until you binge the series that asks couples to as the streaming giant put it, "commit to marriage, or move on" over the course of eight weeks. But how are these pairs able to make that decision? Oh, you know, they each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples to get a glimpse at a different potential future.
A drastic measure, to be sure, but also a fantastically dramatic one, with The Ultimatum landing in the No. 1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U.S. just two days after its April 6 release. While it may be blind, it was definitely love at first sight for viewers, which makes sense, seeing as how The Ultimatum comes from Married at First Sight and Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and creator Chris Coelen. If they create it, we will become obsessed with it.
So, how did they find six couples willing to do this experiment? Where were they living throughout all of this? And were any of those early proposals forced? E! News was able to get Chris Coelen to spill all the tea from his silver goblet. Here, the answer to every burning question you have The Ultimatum.
The Ultimatum finale and reunion drops Wednesday, April 13 on Netflix.