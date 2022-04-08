See the Summer House Cast's Sizzling Season 6 Reunion Looks

Watch : Summer House Fight & Too Open House!

It may be spring, but the Summer House cast is bringing the heat.

Bravo Insider debuted the cast's season six reunion looks on April 8, and thankfully, everyone from Kyle Cooke to Paige DeSorbo remembered that summer's not the only thing that should be fun—fashion should be, too!

Kyle looked dapper in a Paisley & Gray suit and navy shoes, adding some flair to the 'fit with an unbuttoned dress shirt (not nearly as undone as Andrea Denver's, though!), while Paige made a statement in a sparkly yellow skirt. Paired with a white Commando top, she rounded out the look with gorgeous Nicole Rose jewelry.

Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard also rocked Nicole Rose accessories; the former with a glittering gold Naeem Khan mini dress and coordinating stilettos, and on Lindsay, a one-sleeved bright blue gown courtesy of Ramy Brook.

The rest of the cast donned equally stylish ensembles, successfully achieving Hamptons chic status.