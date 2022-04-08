The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Finalists Are Here: See The Complete List

Doja Cat, BTS, The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and more fan faves have made the finalist list for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Find out who leads the pack!

Is your favorite musician up for a golden microphone at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards? There's only one way to find out! 

Ahead of the awards ceremony on May 15, Billboard has unveiled its nominees, which includes top-selling artists BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift and more.  

The Weeknd is leading the pack of this year's finalists with 17 nominations on the night, including nods for Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for his collab track "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande and Top R&B Album for his record Dawn FM.  

Trailing closely behind the "Can't Feel My Face" singer is Doja Cat. The artist, who recently took home a Grammy for her and SZA's single "Kiss Me More," is up for 14 awards including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for her album Planet Her, and the new category Top Viral Song.

And while she might have only gotten her "drivers license last week," Olivia Rodrigo has cruised to the top of the awards list too, tying with Justin Bieber and Kanye West for 13 nominations.  

But who will be taking home those coveted golden microphones? Well, we'll just have to wait and see when the 2022 Billboard Music Awards airs live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.  

You can check out the complete list of nominations below! 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake 

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

 

Top New Artist

GIVĒON 

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

 

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

 

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

 

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

 

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake 

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

 

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Anthony Pham/via Getty Images

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

 

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist 

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist 

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

 

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour) 

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) 

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) 

 

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

GIVĒON 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

 

Top R&B Male Artist

GIVĒON 

Khalid 

The Weeknd

 

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Will Heat/NBC

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

 

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

 

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

 

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour) 

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour) 

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

 

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift 

Walker Hayes

 

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

 

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

 

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

 

Top Country Tour

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)

Will Heath/NBC

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

 

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour) 

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) 

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

 

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

 

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

 

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

 

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

 

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo) 

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

 

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

 

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Ye

 

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele "30"

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Morgan Wallen "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Olivia Rodrigo "SOUR"

 

Top Soundtrack

"Arcane League of Legends"

"Encanto"

"In The Heights"

"Sing 2"

"tick, tick…BOOM!"

 

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat "Planet Her"

GIVĒON "When It's All Said And Done…Take Time"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "An Evening With Silk Sonic"

Summer Walker "Still Over It"

The Weeknd "Dawn FM" 

 

Top Rap Album

Drake "Certified Lover Boy"

Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain"

Rod Wave "SoulFly" 

The Kid LAROI "F*CK LOVE"

Ye "Donda"

 

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line "Life Rolls On"

Lee Brice "Hey World"

Taylor Swift "Fearless (Taylor's Version)"

Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"

Walker Hayes "Country Stuff: The Album"

 

Top Rock Album

AJR "OK ORCHESTRA"

Coldplay "Music Of The Spheres"

Imagine Dragons "Mercury – Act 1"

John Mayer "Sob Rock"

twenty one pilots "Scaled And Icy"

 

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado "Corta Venas"

J Balvin "JOSE"

Kali Uchis "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞"

KAROL G "KG0516"

Rauw Alejandro "VICE VERSA"

 

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418 "Minecraft - Volume Alpha"

FKA twigs "CAPRISONGS"

ILLENIUM "Fallen Embers"

Porter Robinson "Nurture"

RÜFÜS DU SOL "Surrender"

 

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood "My Savior"

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Phil Wickham "Hymn Of Heaven"

Ye "Donda"

 

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans "Believe For It"

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music "Old Church Basement"

Maverick City Music "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition" 

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM "move your heart."

Ye "Donda"

 

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Selling Song

BTS "Butter"

BTS "Permission to Dance"

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

 

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Top Billboard Global 200 Song 

Dua Lipa "Levitating"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song 

BTS "Butter"

Ed Sheeran "Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber "STAY"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Save Your Tears"

 

Top Viral Song 

Doja Cat ft. SZA "Kiss Me More"

GAYLE "abcdefu"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

 

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd "You Right"

GIVĒON "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON "Peaches"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) "Leave The Door Open"

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems "Essence"

 

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat "Knife Talk"

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug "Way 2 Sexy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "INDUSTRY BABY"

Masked Wolf "Astronaut In The Ocean"

Polo G "RAPSTAR"

 

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton "You Should Probably Leave"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood "If I Didn't Love You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan "Buy Dirt"

Luke Combs "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes "Fancy Like"

 

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS "My Universe"

Elle King & Miranda Lambert "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Imagine Dragons "Follow You"

Måneskin "Beggin'"

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole "Meet Me At Our Spot"

 

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny "Volví"

Bad Bunny "Yonaguni"

Farruko "Pepas"

Kali Uchis "telepatía"

Rauw Alejandro "Todo De Ti"

 

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Farruko "Pepas"

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae "You"

Tiësto "The Business"

Travis Scott & HVME "Goosebumps"

 

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson "My Jesus"

Ye "Hurricane"

Ye "Moon"

Ye "Off The Grid"

Ye "Praise God"

 

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine "Jireh"

Ye "Hurricane"

Ye "Moon"

Ye "Off The Grid"

Ye "Praise God"

