The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Finalists Are Here: See The Complete List

Is your favorite musician up for a golden microphone at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards? There's only one way to find out!

Ahead of the awards ceremony on May 15, Billboard has unveiled its nominees, which includes top-selling artists BTS, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Drake, Taylor Swift and more.

The Weeknd is leading the pack of this year's finalists with 17 nominations on the night, including nods for Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for his collab track "Save Your Tears" with Ariana Grande and Top R&B Album for his record Dawn FM.

Trailing closely behind the "Can't Feel My Face" singer is Doja Cat. The artist, who recently took home a Grammy for her and SZA's single "Kiss Me More," is up for 14 awards including Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for her album Planet Her, and the new category Top Viral Song.

And while she might have only gotten her "drivers license last week," Olivia Rodrigo has cruised to the top of the awards list too, tying with Justin Bieber and Kanye West for 13 nominations.