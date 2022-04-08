Exclusive

Why Kendall Jenner Missed The Kardashians Premiere

While the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the premiere of their new Hulu show The Kardashians on April 7, Kendall Jenner was noticeably absent. Why? E! News has the answer below.

Apr 08, 2022
Nearly every member of the Kardashian-Jenner squad hit the red carpet for The Kardashians premiere—but Kendall Jenner was nowhere in sight.

If you're wondering why the supermodel was absent from the major family event on April 7, a source tells E! News that Kendall "tried really hard to be there and support the family but was really sick."

While Kendall was unable to make it to the Los Angeles premiere, sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner were on hand to celebrate their new chapter. In fact, Kim had a very special guest supporting her at the event: boyfriend Pete Davidson. Though the two didn't walk the red carpet together, it was still a big moment for the couple.

"He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E!'s Daily Pop at the premiere. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

In addition to Pete, Kourtney's fiancé Travis Barker was also in attendance at the premiere—their first major outing together since their Las Vegas wedding ceremony

Take a look at the Kourtney, Travis, Kim, Pete and more at the red carpet event below!

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for HULU
Kris Jenner, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian & Kim Kardashian
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Atiana De La Hoya
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson
Backgrid
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Ben Winston & Kim Kardashian
TheRealSPW / MEGA
Kylie Jenner
Image Press / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Dorit Kemsley
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Landon Barker
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Julia Lester
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Jonathan Cheban
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Olivia Pierson
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Nicole Williams English
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Natalie Halcro
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Saffron Barker
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Anastasia Kingsnorth
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Yris Palmer
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Atiana De La Hoya

