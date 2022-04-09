What’s the Deal with Colby Kiss' Cowboy Hats on The Ultimatum? He Says…

Watch : The Ultimatum: Netflix's New Reality Show Brings More DRAMA

Have you lately found yourself yelling at your small screen, "Why the cowboy hat?"

We're here to tell you that you're not alone. Ever since Love Is Blind spin-off The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered on Netflix April 6, we've had many burning questions. Who will end up together? Why silver glasses instead of gold? Could hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey be any cuter? And most importantly: What's the deal with the cowboy hats?

To get the hard-hitting answers you've been longing for, wE! sat down with contestant Colby Kiss.

"That's just me being me," the 25-year-old said in an E! News interview. "I'm bold and I like the look."

"I can pull up a photo for you right now," he continued. "It'd be a cowboy hat, my dad's boots, and diapers. I mean, I've worn it my whole life. I'm like a sixth generation Texan and I stand proudly behind the Texan. I'm kind of like the half country boy, half city boy. I don't mind dressing up in a suit, but I would probably wear blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a cowboy hat."