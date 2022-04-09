What’s the Deal with Colby Kiss' Cowboy Hats on The Ultimatum? He Says…

Have you lately found yourself yelling at your small screen, "Why the cowboy hat?"
We're here to tell you that you're not alone. Ever since Love Is Blind spin-off The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered on Netflix April 6, we've had many burning questions. Who will end up together? Why silver glasses instead of gold? Could hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey be any cuter? And most importantly: What's the deal with the cowboy hats?
To get the hard-hitting answers you've been longing for, wE! sat down with contestant Colby Kiss.
"That's just me being me," the 25-year-old said in an E! News interview. "I'm bold and I like the look."
"I can pull up a photo for you right now," he continued. "It'd be a cowboy hat, my dad's boots, and diapers. I mean, I've worn it my whole life. I'm like a sixth generation Texan and I stand proudly behind the Texan. I'm kind of like the half country boy, half city boy. I don't mind dressing up in a suit, but I would probably wear blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a cowboy hat."
And the man needs variety, obviously.
"I got a couple of them," he added. "It's a seasonal thing for sure, but I got about every color you could ask for in cowboy hats."
The Ultimatum follows six different couples who are on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, and the other isn't. An ultimatum is issued and in just over eight weeks, the couple must commit to marriage, or move on. Dun, dun, dun. (In Colby's case, he is the ultimatum giver, to girlfriend of a year-and-a-half Madlyn Ballatori.)
But here's where it gets interesting: Each person chooses a new potential partner from one of the other couples to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.
May this information offer you some clarity (sort of?) on the hat situation as you continue binge-watching The Ultimatum.
The final two episodes of the series will drop April 13 on Netflix.