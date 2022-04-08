Amy Poehler’s New Reality Series Is Already Sparking Joy

Watch : How Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Became Celebrity BFFs

Watch out, Marie Kondo! Amy Poehler has a whole new take on tidying.

Say goodbye to dust and unwanted belongings because Poehler will produce Peacock's upcoming unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, E! News learned on April 8.

The hourlong series—based on Swedish artist Margareta Magnusson's nonfiction book of the same name—is a makeover show based on the Swedish practice of döstädning, or death cleaning, where people declutter and get rid of unnecessary belongings.

In each episode, a different homeowner will be visited by a Swedish Death Cleaner to help them organize their homes and uncover and undo decades of collecting. The homeowners will then be encouraged to pass along items to their loved ones, including friends and family.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is created and produced by the creator of the original Queer Eye, Scout Productions, and Poehler's Paper Kite Productions. And the actress is just as excited as us.

"We are so excited to work on such a life affirming project with the genius creators at Scout," Poehler, 50, said in a statement. "Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn't find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team."