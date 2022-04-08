The Crown Creators Considering Prequel Series Ahead of Penultimate Season

Watch : Josh O' Connor Calls "The Crown" His Most "Dreamy Job" at Emmys

With a lineage reaching as far back as The Tudors, the royal family's life is ripe for storytelling.

So as The Crown continues production on season five, their second to last season, Netflix is already considering a prequel series, which would be produced by Left Bank, according to multiple reports. Deadline reported the show would likely cover the "pre-World War II era or late Victorian era when Queen Victoria reigned."

It's understood that the streamer and studio are in early talks and have not entered development on the series.

Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and the rest of the cast are still filming season five, in which Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage comes to a nasty end. The stars have been photographed recreating historic events, including the 1994 Vanity Fair fundraiser where Diana wore her now-iconic "revenge dress" and her final public appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in June 1997.

The penultimate season is due out in November, with production set to begin on the final episodes this summer.