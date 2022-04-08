Why Jason Segel Moved to a Small Town After How I Met Your Mother Ended

Eight years ago, after his stint on How I Met Your Mother Ended, Jason Segel made a move that was legen…wait for it…dary.
Leaving L.A. behind for a small town, he explained during an April 7 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "I was like, ‘Oh, I can do whatever I want now," the actor, 42, shared. "I'm gonna go live in this town and I never left."
When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if he missed living in Los Angeles, Segel replied, "Sometimes, but not really. I like being in a small town. Like, I go to the high school football games and stuff and eat a sandwich, which I didn't know if you could do without kids, but you can. And I go to the Christmas play in town and I wait outside and ask little kids to sign my playbill. It's really fun. I love it."
However, there was a living arrangement that he enjoyed a little less.
Segel told Kimmel that in 2001, Judd Apatow "made" Kevin Hart live with him for six months in his one-bedroom apartment while they were shooting the pilot for the film North Hollywood.
"So, all of a sudden, Kevin Hart was just living with me and he'd be like, ‘Hey man, are you making breakfast? I'd like some too,'" he shared. "Then I'm making breakfast for Kevin Hart."
Despite his lack of culinary prowess, Segel went on to praise the Central Intelligence actor's drive, saying that he's "never seen someone work as hard as Kevin Hart."
"We would be out doing stuff, you know, being young dudes, and he would stay home and write and write and write and you would think like, ‘Oh that's cute,'" the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor said. "And then, you're like, ‘Oh that's how you do it.' That's how someone ends up being Kevin Hart."