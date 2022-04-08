Why Jason Segel Moved to a Small Town After How I Met Your Mother Ended

Watch : Jason Segel & Rooney Mara Talk Acting With Robert Redford

Eight years ago, after his stint on How I Met Your Mother Ended, Jason Segel made a move that was legen…wait for it…dary.



Leaving L.A. behind for a small town, he explained during an April 7 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "I was like, ‘Oh, I can do whatever I want now," the actor, 42, shared. "I'm gonna go live in this town and I never left."



When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if he missed living in Los Angeles, Segel replied, "Sometimes, but not really. I like being in a small town. Like, I go to the high school football games and stuff and eat a sandwich, which I didn't know if you could do without kids, but you can. And I go to the Christmas play in town and I wait outside and ask little kids to sign my playbill. It's really fun. I love it."



However, there was a living arrangement that he enjoyed a little less.