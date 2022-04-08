Chrishell Stause Sold Justin Hartley Wedding Ring to Help Pay for New House

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Ever wonder what Chrishell Stause did with the wedding ring she got from her ex-husband Justin Hartley?

The Selling Sunset star revealed the answer during her guest appearance on the April 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. As it turns out, Stause sold it to help pay for her new house.

"You know, Kelly, I will say when sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you gotta add a little vodka," Stause replied when asked if doing so was therapeutic. "So yeah, I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation."

Clarkson applauded the decision. "I mean, what are you supposed to do? Keep wearing it?" the singer asked, later adding, "I think that's amazing. You did something good with the money."

Stause first shared this detail in her new memoir Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, writing, "Moving into my home, a home I'd worked hard to earn (okay, fine, selling my wedding ring helped), was a major milestone that I won't forget."