Iliza Shlesinger Gets Real About Breast Pumping and Why New Moms Deserve More

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Willow to write this article. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Whether you're a new mom or expecting, you probably have breastfeeding on the brain. In addition to picking out the perfect name and crafting the ultimate birth plan for your child, finding the right breast pump is another important decision that takes a lot of research and thought. Thankfully, Willow Innovations, Inc., creator of the world's first all-in-one wearable breast pump, is tackling common struggles new moms face, especially when it comes to breastfeeding.

In its "Register for More" campaign, the FemTech company is igniting conversations about how society supports mothers and advocating for a better way forward. The Willow brand tapped comedian and new mom Iliza Shlesinger to bring to life the common experiences of early motherhood with a comedic twist. Iliza wrote and headlined the brand's new campaign ad depicting an over-the-top baby shower and well-intentioned advice that often leaves new moms feeling unsupported. Iliza plays every character in the ad, including a "cooler" version of herself who reminds moms "it doesn't have to be this way."

"Moms deserve empathy and humor," Iliza explained. "The Willow team was on board with me satirizing some of the characters in mom's inner circle. This ad is all about seeing the world from mom's perspective and bringing some levity to our challenges."

Thanks to Willow's wearable breast pumps, moms can feel empowered to move and pump without cords, tubes, dangling bottles or loud motors. Additionally, moms can register for additional support and tools at register.onewillow.com. For more information on the breast pumps that won't slow you down, scroll below!