Jessica Simpson Proudly Shares Bikini Selfie After Gaining and Losing "100lbs 3x"

Watch : Jessica Simpson Recalls Moment She Ditched Her Scale

Jessica Simpson is loving the skin she's in.

The 41-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on April 7 to post a picture of herself wearing a pink paisley print bikini from her collection and share with her 5.8 million followers what the moment meant to her.

"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

Over the years, Simpson has spoken openly about her relationship with her body. In an essay she wrote for Amazon Original Stories called "Take the Lead" that was released last year, the singer wrote about her decision to throw out her scale.

"It's part of the work on myself that continues," she penned in the piece. "I am still finding things to let go of, and one of the more meaningful releases has been the scale."