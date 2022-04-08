True Thompson and Reign Disick Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at The Kardashians Premiere

In celebration of Hulu’s premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian invited their kids onto the red carpet for a special family night out.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 08, 2022 12:29 PMTags
Red CarpetKeeping Up With The KardashiansCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesReign DisickTrue Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup

The next generation of the Kardashian-Jenner crew is having a fashion moment.
 
On April 7, one of reality TV's most famous families came together to celebrate the premiere of their new Hulu docuseries The Kardashians.
 
Some fans were curious to find out if Kim Kardashian would make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Others wanted to see some PDA between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after their surprise Las Vegas wedding ceremony.
 
But many longtime followers just wanted to see Kris Jenner's grandkids shine on the red carpet. Spoiler alert: They absolutely delivered.
 
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 3-year-old daughter True Thompson proved to be a style star with her look for the evening. As for Kourtney and Scott Disick's youngest son Reign, 7, he may have just experienced the coolest school night in a long time after appearing on the red carpet.

Kourtney and Scott's eldest kids Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, did not appear to be in attendance.

photos
The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

Before The Kardashians begins streaming on April 14, keep reading to see how the youngest stars celebrated the new project. You won't be disappointed with their red carpet style—bible!

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for HULU
Kris Jenner, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian & Kim Kardashian
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Atiana De La Hoya
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson
Backgrid
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Ben Winston & Kim Kardashian
TheRealSPW / MEGA
Kylie Jenner
Image Press / BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Dorit Kemsley
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Landon Barker
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Julia Lester
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Jonathan Cheban
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Olivia Pierson
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Nicole Williams English
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Natalie Halcro
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Saffron Barker
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for AB
Anastasia Kingsnorth
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA
Yris Palmer
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Atiana De La Hoya

Trending Stories

1

See True Thompson & Reign Disick Steal the Show During Premiere Event

2

See Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Arrive Together at Hulu Premiere

3

Scott Disick Steps Out With Model Rebecca Donaldson at Hulu Premiere

Watch E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. for more of our exclusive interviews with the Kardashian-Jenners!

Trending Stories

1

See True Thompson & Reign Disick Steal the Show During Premiere Event

2

See Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Arrive Together at Hulu Premiere

3

Scott Disick Steps Out With Model Rebecca Donaldson at Hulu Premiere

4
Exclusive

Inside The Kardashians Premiere and After-Party With Kim & More

5

Jessica Simpson Shares Bikini Photo After Gaining & Losing "100lbs 3x"

Latest News

Iliza Shlesinger Explains Why New Moms Deserve More

27 Regencycore Styles Inspired by Bridgerton Season 2

The Crown Creators Considering Prequel Series

Why Jason Segel Moved After How I Met Your Mother Ended

Chrishell Stause Sold Ring From Justin Hartley to Help Pay for House

Exclusive

Draymond Green Shares His Son's Special Bond With Teammate Steph Curry

Man Accused of Shooting Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Mistakenly Released