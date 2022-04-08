Scott Disick Steps Out With Model Rebecca Donaldson at The Kardashians Premiere

Scott Disick walked the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere while holding hands with model Rebecca Donaldson. All the details on the duo's outing alongside his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Lord Disick and Kravis unite!

On April 7, Scott Disick joined his ex Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé Travis Barker and her family members at the premiere of their new Hulu reality show The Kardashians in Los Angeles. 

Scott walked the red carpet holding hands with model Rebecca Donaldson, while Kourtney and Travis posed with her son Reign Disick, 7, as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Once inside the premiere, Kim Kardashian hugged and greeted Scott, according to an eyewitness.

The event marked the first time Scott and the couple have been photographed on the same red carpet, although the three have occasionally attended the same private gatherings and family trips. Since their 2015 breakup, Scott and Kourtney have continued to co-parent their kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign.

The premiere was also Kourtney and Travis' first joint red carpet appearance since the engaged couple exchanged vows in a "practice," non-binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3, just after they attended the 2022 Grammys. The two still plan on making their marriage legal at a larger wedding in the future.

When Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021, Scott wasn't exactly thrilled about it. A source told E! News at the time that he was "beside himself" after hearing the news.

In March, a source close to Scott said that while the Flip It Like Disick star has "of course been around Travis Barker and Kourtney" in the past and "is also around at family events, so they cross paths a lot."

"They are cordial but don't have a close relationship. It's a mutual distance between the two," the insider said. "It's hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney. He's not over it." 

Watch E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. for much more of our interviews and exclusive behind the scenes access with the Kardashian-Jenners. And see more red carpet pics below!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Atiana De La Hoya
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq
Dorit Kemsley
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Landon Barker
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Julia Lester
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Jonathan Cheban
Olivia Pierson
Nicole Williams English
Natalie Halcro
Saffron Barker
Anastasia Kingsnorth
Yris Palmer
Atiana De La Hoya

