Scott Disick Steps Out With Model Rebecca Donaldson at The Kardashians Premiere

Watch : How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Pete Davidson & Travis Barker

Lord Disick and Kravis unite!

On April 7, Scott Disick joined his ex Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé Travis Barker and her family members at the premiere of their new Hulu reality show The Kardashians in Los Angeles.

Scott walked the red carpet holding hands with model Rebecca Donaldson, while Kourtney and Travis posed with her son Reign Disick, 7, as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Once inside the premiere, Kim Kardashian hugged and greeted Scott, according to an eyewitness.

The event marked the first time Scott and the couple have been photographed on the same red carpet, although the three have occasionally attended the same private gatherings and family trips. Since their 2015 breakup, Scott and Kourtney have continued to co-parent their kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign.

The premiere was also Kourtney and Travis' first joint red carpet appearance since the engaged couple exchanged vows in a "practice," non-binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 3, just after they attended the 2022 Grammys. The two still plan on making their marriage legal at a larger wedding in the future.