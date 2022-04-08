Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Step Out for the First Time Since Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Date Night at Hulu Show Premiere

These photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—snapped just days after their Las Vegas vows—officially take the wedding cake.



Days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker celebrated their love with a "practice" April 3 wedding, the happy couple hit the red carpet together in Los Angeles for the premiere of the new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Kourtney wore a black caped gown that bared her midriff for the April 7 event, while Travis coordinated with his other half by rocking a matching dark suit. The couple was joined on the red carpet by Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's 7-year-old son, Reign, as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. Travis is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who attend the premiere event as well.

The latest sighting of the couple comes on the heels of news that the two exchanged vows in Vegas, just hours after attending the 2022 Grammys on April 3. And while fans were excited of the possibility that the duo, better known as "Kravis," tied the knot at their impromptu chapel pop-in, Kourtney has since confirmed that we'll have to wait a little longer because the couple has yet to obtain an official marriage license.